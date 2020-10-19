Watches

Hamilton’s new Converter line comprise GMT, Chrono and a simple three-hand watch

October 19, 2020

Hamilton is one watchmaker that shares an extensive history with aeronautics and its new collection only solidifies the brand’s focus on utilitarian design and rugged durability. The collection comprises a trio of flight watches that will suit every taste.

The newly announced Converter line of watches comes in GMT, Chronograph, and a simple three-hand watch. All of these will come in stainless steel casing with an option for steel or leather strap. What is most intriguing here is the slide-rule bezel on these timepieces that have been native to the aviation industry.

The design

The trio of Hamilton Khaki Aviation Converter is laden with Super-LumiNova on the indexes and hands for ease of reading in all light conditions and has been coated with sapphire crystal.

The bi-directional bezel of the Converter series is basically designed to determine a range of crucial indicators in the sky including the rate of climb, airspeed, and fuel consumption. By a general user like me, the bezel can be used to make simple mathematical calculations or even currency conversions, if you are a globe trotter.

Khaki Aviation Converter Auto

This is the smallest, entry-level model in the collection that comes with three hands in a 42mm case with full black PVD dial in PVD/rose gold combination. The watch is powered by the H-10 automatic movement comprising Nivachron balance spring and has a date counter at 3 o’clock. The movement boasts 80 hours of power reserve and the watch is water-resistant to 100 meters. The Khaki Aviation Converter starts at $995.

Khaki Aviation Converter Auto GMT

The Khaki Aviation Converter GMT comes in a 44mm stainless steel case and allows the owner to travel between time zones without much fuss. Powered by a more considerate H-14 movement also offering 80 hours of power reserve, the traveler’s watch has a blue sunray dial and matching bezel. You can find a date counter at 6 o’clock accentuating the appeal of the Converter GMT substantially. The Khaki Aviation Converter GMT starts at $1,295.

Khaki Aviation Converter Auto Chronograph

Third on the list is the Khaki Aviation Converter Chronograph, which like the GMT is a 44mm timepiece. Powered by the H-12-Si Movement comprising silicon balance spring, the watch has subdials at 12 and 6 o’clock, and a small seconds counter at 9 o’clock that completes the look. A customary bate and day counter can be seen on the opposite side of the seconds counter at the 3 o’clock position. The Khaki Aviation Converter Chronograph starts at $1,845.

