Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High Banshee Sneakers coming soon

Here is a new collaboration of Nike with another popular franchise. We know this design will sell especially among loyal fans of Gundam. The famous Japanese anime series has joined forces with the top sports brand to introduce a new colorway patterned after the Unicorn Gundam .

As part of the Project Unicorn collection, this Banshee model celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. This will definitely remind you of the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee.

Gundam x Nike Collaboration

The sneakers are mainly made of premium black leathers. The overlays are obsidian with accents of metallic orange piping. The tongue tab is highlighed by the rose gold eye stay.

The Swoosh becomes interesting with a velcro swoosh that appears to be the mobile suit horns. The interchangeable swoosh features a jagged design. The collars and toe box appear like the exhaust vents and contours.

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High Banshee Design

Located on the heel counter is the RX 0 DUNK HIGH set in red. The black midsoles and black outsoles finish the look with a nice orange contrast stitching. The mid-foot bottoms show a metallic orange panel with Nike SB branding.









The Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High Banshee Sneakers cost $110. The pair will be available beginning September 27 in select retail stores.