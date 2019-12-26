ASICS GEL-Nandi 360 gets a White/Black with Red accent version

ASICS isn’t exactly the most popular sports shoe brand in the world but it is one of the most trusted. The Japanese brand is known for its quality footwear and sports equipment. We’ve only featured a few pairs here but we trust they’re some of the best ever manufactured by the company.

There was the ASICS Academic Scholar Pack that had retro fashion stamped all over it. The ASICS Metaride Amu by Kengo Kuma was dropped recently in Japan. And just last week, the ASICS SportStyle GEL Kayano 5 got more colorful with suede. Recently for the GEL-Nandi 360, it received a Peacoat version and now it’s getting a new, simple, and monochromatic colorway—White/Black with red accent.

Ready for Trail-Running and More

The ASICS GEL-Nandi 360’s design is more suitable for trail-running. Not that it’s exclusive for such an activity but this one is more comfortable, thanks to the sleek build and cushioning technology. The updated design will be highlighted by the color red of the heel, laces, tongue, and inner collars. See the GEL-Nandi branding at the top of the tongue.

Covering the forefoot are round laces. The tongue’s uppermost area then features black suede along the eyelet panels, as well as, the toe cap, rear quarter, and heel. There’s some gray leather underlays and light gray nylon as described.

New Colorway, Same Design and Technology

Over the body is a thick white side stripe. The pair looks chunky with the two-toned full-length GEL midsole. It looks ready for rough and rugged use with the very thick outsoles. At the heel, there is an ASIC’s logo placed under the short pull tab.

You can buy the ASICS GEL-Nandi 360 “White/Black” version at Atmos online. Price tag reads $146 (¥16,000 in Japan). No information if this version will be sold in other key markets but it is now available in Japan.