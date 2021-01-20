Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Supercharged RAM TRX truck debuts

Hennessey is famous for taking already powerful vehicles and hopping them up even more. For 2021, Hennessey has announced that it will take 200 supercharged RAM TRX pickups and convert them into Hennessey Mammoth 1000 trucks. The hallmark of the vehicle will be a 1012 horsepower supercharged V-8 engine.

All that power makes it the most powerful RAM truck Hennessey has ever produced. Stock, the 6.2-liter V-8 used in the truck, makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive.

Once Hennessey works its magic, the mammoth 1000 gets an upgraded supercharger, pulley upgrades, stainless-steel headers, high flow exhausts, and a new engine calibration. Power output increases to 1012 horsepower and 969 pound-foot of torque. That represents a gain of 310 horsepower and 319 pound-foot torque compared to the stock truck.

Hennessey also fits the truck with a Mammoth Off-Road Stage 1 package with a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper with LED lights, custom wheels, 35-inch tires, and a front suspension leveling kit. Hennessey covers the truck with a two-year 24,000-mile warranty.

Pricing, including the donor truck, is $135,350, not including the delivery fee. Each of the 200 vehicles will be fitted with a serial number plaque showing which number it is out of the build sequence. The truck can be ordered through authorized RAM retailers or directly from Hennessey, with deliveries beginning in Q2 of 2021. Hennessey says the truck can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at 120 mph.