Here’s everything arriving on and leaving Netflix in November

Netflix has released its schedule for the month of November – everything that is arriving on the streaming service and leaving it. Many new movies and TV shows are coming to the streaming service, along with the return of many old shows and movies as well. But some fan-favorite titles will be leaving Netflix next month such as Moneyball and Y Tu Mamá También.

Shows like The Crown and Virgin River will have new seasons available to stream on the site in November. Moreover, with the holidays coming up, the streaming service is bringing plenty of holiday-themed movies including The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and Operation Christmas Drop.

What’s coming to Netflix

Christmas Break-In, Forged in Fire: Season 6, Jumping the Broom, Little Monsters (1989), Ocean’s Eleven, The Garfield Show: Season 3, The Next Karate Kid, Yes Man, Love and Anarchy, Midnight at the Magnolia, Operation Christmas Drop, Paranormal, Citation, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, The Liberator, American Horror Story: 1984, and The Crown: Season 4 are few of titles that will be available in the first half of month.

The second half of the month will bring We Are the Champions, Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Machete Kills, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, Hillbilly Elegy, RUST CREEK and so much more.

What’s bidding adieu

We cannot have the good of everything. While some nice ones are making their way to Netflix, some fans will be left disappointed as a few big names are taken down from the streaming service.

The celebrated titles leaving in November will include Olympus Has Fallen, Into the Forest, Hit & Run, 9, The Addams Family, Drive, End of Watch, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Sleepless in Seattle, Hostage, National Security, Moneyball, West Side Story, Y Tu Mamá También and a few more.