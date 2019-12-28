Here’s how you can spend a whole day in San Francisco

If you only have a day to spend in San Francisco whether for a side trip, layover, or you decided to extend after a week being in a business conference, know that you can make the most of it. You only need a whole day to take in and appreciate San Francisco. It’s not just those steep rolling hills or the Golden Gate Bridge. It’s not just an IT hub. San Francisco has a unique culture and sights to offer.

Some Americans may not care about SFO when visiting but first-time travelers will love the fact that San Francisco is actually situated and surrounded by waters on three sides. There is a reason why there are lots of fishing boats and ferries docked on the bay.

Here is a quick round-up of things to do and tourist spots to visit for your first-time in San Francisco:

Golden Gate Bridge

Sorry honey, the gate isn’t really painted in gold. It’s actually red. You can pass by the bridge and then have your picture taken with the Golden Gate Bridge as the background. It is one classic sight to see.

You can also walk or bike around so you can see those ladders, catwalks, and girders up close. It’s up to you how you want to experience the world-famous bridge built in 1937.

Cable Cars

There are plenty of cable cars to ride in San Francisco you’d wish there is a cable car system where you live. The cable cars in the city are already considered as National Historic Landmark so why not enjoy riding one just for the sake of trying.

If other cities have trains or the subway, San Francisco has three lines of cable cars traveling north from the Fisherman’s Wharf going to Union Square. Running crosstown and through the Union Square and up to Nob Hill is the California line.

Fisherman’s Wharf

The Fisherman’s Wharf is where you will see the beauty of the waters surrounding San Francisco. You may see a lot of other tourists enjoying the marina and looking out the bay.

When you get hungry, there are plenty of restaurants where the seafood is cooked and served. Do a little shopping and sightseeing at Pier 39. Watch those sea lions go up the wooden planks.

Lombard Street

This is must-see and must-visit. Feel free to wind down Lombard Street. See how difficult it is to traverse the most crooked street in the world.

Riding a cable car is more recommended. But then you are also free to walk down the streets especially if you’re trying to get fit and healthy.

Filbert Stairs

If you have more time and energy, do climb the Filbert Stairs and see what Telegraph Hill is about. Be careful when going up and down the stairs because you may disrupt that residents in the area.

The stairs must be tried if you want to say you’ve been to San Francisco. Do some exercise especially after those food trips and cravings.