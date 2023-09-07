Hisense Unveils The Monstrous 100″ U8K, The Largest Mini LED TV Yet

Today, Hisense unveiled its 100″ U8K – the largest Mini LED TV ever – as part of its acclaimed 2023 U8 Series, cementing its position as the Official TV and Appliance Partner of the NBA.

The 100″ U8K offers a colossal combination of size and state-of-the-art features. This includes Mini-LED backlighting that guarantees outstanding picture quality. For avid gamers, the 144Hz panel and its native refresh rate are prepped for next-gen gaming experiences. Hisense has also integrated future-ready technologies such as NEXTGEN TV for 4K over-the-air content like live sports and Wifi 6E, ensuring zero interruptions while streaming.

“Big screens are all the rage these days. Witnessing a staggering 500% growth in our 75-inch and above segment over the last three years, it was time to expand our horizons,” remarked David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “We’ve already made waves with our laser TV lineup going up to a jaw-dropping 300-inches. But the time was ripe to flaunt Hisense’s unmatched Mini LED experience with the U8K Series. It’s the sole 100-inch option that offers this caliber of performance, features, and value.”

Designed for those who wish to go big in home entertainment without compromising on quality, the 100” U8K promises top-notch specs. Its display, with 1500+ nits of peak brightness, 1600+ local dimming zones, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, Quantum Dot, and Mini LED, combines effortlessly with Hisense ULED technology, delivering absolute realism. Gamers are in for a treat, courtesy of the 144hz VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming. These features work in concert, ensuring minimal input lag, reduced screen jitter, and eliminating frame tearing.

Beyond visuals, NEXTGEN TV infuses live sports and local broadcasts with unmatched dynamism and authenticity. Moreover, Google TV sets a new benchmark in streaming, granting access to 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV, and a vast library of 10,000+ apps – all neatly curated under one roof.

But it’s not just about the visuals. The 100” U8K is engineered for stellar audio to complement its mammoth screen. Equipped with 2.1.2 built-in multi-channel audio and Dolby Atmos, it promises a powerful acoustic environment. Wireless sound setup becomes a breeze with eARC and WiSA SoundSend support.

For those itching to make the 100” U8K the centerpiece of their living room, it will hit the shelves of Best Buy and Amazon later this fall, priced at $9,999 MSRP. And if you’re at the CEDIA Expo, don’t miss a chance to get a first-hand look at this beast at the Hisense booth.