Honda reveals all-new 2022 Civic

This week Honda announced the launch of the all-new 11th-generation 2022 Civic. The automaker says the new Civic is a modern expression of classic Civic values inside and out. It promises a simple and clean interior design that shows the direction for future Honda vehicles.

Engineers upgraded the chassis and high-rigidity body to improve dynamics and NVH while integrating new safety technology. The new safety technology includes next-generation front airbags and enhanced Honda Sensing driver assistance technologies. The 2022 Civic is an entirely new design that was previewed in November 2020 in prototype form.

Among the new features are:

All-new simple, clean exterior and interior styling

Civic first all-digital LCD instrument display (Touring)

Standard new 7-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ integration

Available new HD 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ integration

Civic-first Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers (Touring)

Qi-compatible wireless charging (Touring)

Enhanced architecture and stronger body

More powerful and fuel-efficient 1.5-liter turbo engine

Updated suspension and steering tuning for improved handling and ride

Groundbreaking new front airbags designed to reduce traumatic brain and neck injuries

Civic-first rear seat side airbags

Updated Honda Sensing® system with new front wide-view camera, plus new Traffic Jam Assist and Low Speed Braking Control (Touring)





Digital Visual Media











As in past generations, there will be multiple 2022 Civic trim levels, including LX, Sport, EX, and Touring. Different trim levels will have different available and standard options. The range will be powered by two different four-cylinder engines, including a 2.0-liter or a turbocharged 1.5-liter. The standard 2.0-liter makes 158 horsepower and 138 pound-foot of torque. The turbo 1.5-liter makes 180 horsepower and 177 pound-foot of torque. The new Civic gets up to 35 MPG combined. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.