HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max debut at CES

HP is unveiling new computers at CES 2021. Among the machines are a pair of HP Elite Dragonfly laptops aimed at next-level collaboration for business users. The first machine is the HP Elite Dragonfly G2. HP says that it is the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight of less than one kilogram.

The machine is also part of HP’s sustainable PC portfolio using finishes and accents incorporating recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. It uses 11th generation Intel Core processors with new Intel integrated graphics. HP also integrates 5G connectivity and gigabit-class 5G LTE connectivity.

The machine uses a Dragonfly Blue chassis and is a two-in-one convertible with a design meant to be easy to clean and sanitize. Onboard audio is by Bang & Olufsen, and the audio system is AI-enabled to improve the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP also integrates new intrusion detection technology called HP Tamper Lock that locks the PC if it’s been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

The other machine is the HP Elite Dragonfly Max that improves on the Dragonfly G2. HP says it’s designed for portability and collaboration aiming specifically at remote workers. It’s offered in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue. It’s enhanced collaboration features include four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization.

It also has a 5MP + IR camera for video chatting and an integrated HP Eye Ease display that helps reduce blue light that can lead to fatigue and eyestrain. Both Dragonfly notebooks are expected to be available this month. HP promises it will announce pricing information closer to launch.