James Bond-themed Leica Q2 007 limited edition camera images leaked

Calling all James Bond fans who appreciated themed merchandise. For your salivating self, Leica is soon to release the Q2 007 limited edition camera. The first real images of the rumored camera have appeared and these are simply awesome.

The release of twenty-fifth instalment in the Bond film – No Time To Die – has been pushed back further to April 2021, much to the disappointment of 007 fans. But this Leica and James Bond collaboration for the film should make some faces smile.

The 007 camera

Leica Q2 007 limited edition camera will come in a black and British racing green – possibly faux – leather finish, featuring a special body cap with gun barrel, which is iconic to the Bond films. The gun barrel as expected comes with 077 logo on the top and rear of the camera body.

For more interest and intrigue, this new camera comes with matching green colored Globe Trotter- branded briefcase presentation box. The release of the camera is expected to coincide with the release of No Time To Die.

The leaked images

The images of the James Bond-themed camera were shared on Twitter on September 25 by Nokishita. This upcoming camera for spies out will be 47.3-megapixel lens and it will be capable of recording 4K videos at 24 and 30 frames per second.

Interestingly, only 250 odd pieces of the Leica Q2 007 will be ever produced. If you want to lay your hands on one of these, you’d probably have to shell €7,000 (approximately $8,300).