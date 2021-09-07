Hublot Big Bang DJ Snake is dressed for music buffs and collectors alike

Hublot in partnership with French artist, DJ Snake, has released the very interesting Big Bang DJ Snake, which is dressed for the music buffs and watch collectors alike.

The highlight of this collaborative timepiece is its color-altering design which changes with the light and direction of the watch. The multifaceted timepiece is an outcome of the artist’s inspiration and Hublot’s expertise in luxury watchmaking and it reflects the DJ Snake’s personality.

The look and feel

The Hublot Big Bang DJ Snake is a 45mm watch featuring a case and bezel in satin-finished and polished iridescent titanium. The sapphire dial timepiece features silver metal counters, which are well complemented by the map of the world (in the color of the case) that is a nod to the French artist’s travels and concerts around the world.

The inner section of the dial is skeletonized and it allows a glimpse of the movement and flyback chronograph underneath. The titanium case on the other hand receives “Newton’s Rings” effect in black PVD titanium to match DJ Snake’s desired colors. The applied colors tend to change with light and the angle the watch is held in.

To make the watch entirely his inspiration, the famous EDM artist has designed the cut-outs of the bezel himself. The watch’s not been easy to pull off. It has been painstakingly designed and limited to only 100 pieces where each one has the same gradient color.

The movement and more









The Big Bang DJ Snake watch is powered by the famous HUB1242 Unico movement. A flyback chronograph movement offers up to 72 hours of power reserve. To make the blue and purple gradient watch more interesting, it has a colorful sapphire caseback engraved with limited edition on it.

The Big Bang DJ Snake comes paired to interchangeable rubber straps. You can flip between camouflage and ribbed black at the click of a button. The watch is water-resistant to 100m and will retail for $26,200.