Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 connected watch will keep you in the game

On the heels of Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Hublot launched Big Bang e UEFA Champions League last year. This year, continuing its association with and love for football, the Swiss watchmaker has introduced Big Bang e connected watch.

The official watch of the UEFA Euro 2020 (postponed from last year due to the pandemic) has some gimmicks topped off with NFT for the first 200 buyers of the watch.

The Euro 2020 celebration

Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 connected watch is a virtual stadium for a fan’s wrist. With this Snapdragon Wear 3100-powered watch, aesthetically similar to the iconic Hublot Big Bang, the fans can remain well informed of the happenings of the game.

The watch celebrates the spirit of football and love of Euro 2020 with its black ceramic bezel that sports flags of all 12 nations officially planned to host the championship. The 42mm connected watch features sapphire crystal and has 390×390 pixels AMOLED touchscreen with a rotary crown that activates the watch functions.

Follow the competition in real time









Hublot Big Bang e connected watch runs WearOS and is primarily designed to let fans stay abreast with the happenings of the competition in real-time. The fancy smartwatch informs of match timings, notifies of cards, player substitutions, goals, penalties and also tracks half time, extra time etc.

Connected to an app it provides information about player rankings, team lineups and their position during the game. More engrossed fans can download and customize dials in colors of their country from Google Play Store and make the smartwatch – that comes paired to a rubber strap with titanium deployment buckle clasp – more personal.

Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 connected watch is now available exclusively through the Hublot website and select boutiques for EUR 5,700 (approx. $7,000). The first 200 customers get non-fungible token (NFT). The 30m water-resistant watch is limited to just 1,000 examples.