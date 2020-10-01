Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Champions League smartwatch is a footballer’s delight

Hublot’s relation with football is not very obvious but it exists. The Swiss watchmaker offered its first connected watch model, the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to mark the last football world cup. Two years later, Hublot returns with a new model – the Big Bang e UEFA Champions League.

This is probably the third-best news for the football’s most prestigious club competition – UEFA Champions League fans this week. Just after the group stage draws, and possibility for fans to return to its matches (where local laws permit), this connected watch from Hublot’s flagship range is just as good as it can get.

Making Champions League experience more memorable

The Big Bang e UEFA Champions League model is based on the company’s Big Bang e connected watch launched earlier this year. Off course, this comes with more tailored features to make the footballing event experience more enthralling for fans who won’t be able to make it to the stadiums.

This new edition of the Big Bang e comes in a lightweight ceramic case paired to a rubber strap both in the Champions League’s official blue color. Wearer has an option to choose from various downloadable dials. Things get particularly exciting with a special color-dial which can be customized to match any team’s kit colors.

Special-edition watch









Limited to only 500 pieces, the Big Bang e UEFA Champions League runs Google’s Wear OS and it is powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired to 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, and has only a day’s battery life. Additionally, the 42mm diameter smartwatch has a circular AMOLED display (analog or digital) with 390×390 pixels resolution and 327 dpi.

It comes paired with Hublot Loves Football UEFA Champions League app providing the wearer notification of every happening in an ongoing game. Owner can get real-time alerts about “kick-off times, goals, penalty, substitutions, yellow and red cards and time added on.”

The app, which will also be available for existing Big Bang e owners, can even show team line ups and player profiles. In case of two games happening simultaneously, the wearer can just tap the screen to switch between them. Hublot Big Bang e Champions League smartwatch is now available for CHF 6,000 (approximately $6,530). A special model with goal-line technology is also made for all referees officiating the year’s Champions League.