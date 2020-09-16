Hublot celebrates 40th anniversary with three new collectors’ models of 1980 Classic

Hublot is reckoned as the first brand to have taken the leap of faith and combined gold with rubber to bring out a never before imagined combinations to the fore. The fusion played in favor of Hublot and the company introduced first timepiece with gold case and rubber strap in 1980.

Four decades since, Hublot is now marking the 40th anniversary of its 1980 Classic Original with three new collectors’ models of the once disruptive approach by the Swiss watchmaker.

The Classic Original trio

The anniversary editions of the Classic Original retain the same design and flair yet have a very modern approach that coincides with the Hublot’s of today. Straddling past and future and technical innovations the 2020 editions of the 80s Classic are 45mm cased watches for men.

The brand new collection comprises three watches in yellow gold, black ceramic, and titanium. The new iterations have a black lacquered and polished dial with faceted hands. The dial features applique Hublot and H logo and is cased inside a bezel caped with Hublot’s proprietary screws.

Movement, availability and more

The anniversary edition watches are powered by Hublot HUB1112 caliber self-winding movement that has a 4Hz frequency and offers 42 hours of power reserve. The watches as you’d guess come paired with adjustable rubber strap and have sapphire crystal case back.

These watches are limited edition, only 100 each of these are going to be produced. If you are interested in a retro Hublot with a very modern outlook, you can head over to the Hublot website for details.