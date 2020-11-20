Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is old school with new cool

Basketball aficionados will spell the difference between the Air Jordan 1 and the Nike Dunk High most effortlessly – for everyone else, it’s just two names with very – very identical designs. Obviously the AJ1 is the signature sneaker for Michael Jordan, Dunk High was born around the same era for collegiate-level outings.

Since 1985 the Dunk High has been a go to sneaker for most on the college and NBA courts but it was a new burst of customization and graphics in the late ‘90s that brought a new flavor to the Dunks, which has kept them extremely relevant to the day. Joining in the ranks most recently is the first women’s exclusive colorway for the Dunks.

An interesting sole

Do you wear a Dunk and want the lady in your life to take an outing in a similar pair; Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is an elegant women’s option that has a subtle variance from its modernized predecessors and their classic sole.

This classic re-issue of the ‘80s basketball shoe pairs white leather overall with purple leather overlays and similar colored Swooshes on the sides. The “Varsity Purple” colorway hits the right notes with every sneakerhead especially with its translucent purple outsole that is a stark variation from the solid purple you’d be accustomed to seeing.

Price and availability

The white and blue combination of the Dunk High is topped off with golden embroidered logo on the tongue label, and satin-like finish on the inside for more comfort.

If this “Varsity Purple” Dunk High has clicked to your style, you can grab a pair starting December 3. The silhouette will be available in women’s sizing for $120 at SNKRS and select Nike retailers.