Hublot launches six yellow gold watches at LVHM Watch Week 2022

Hublot is giving watch enthusiasts some fodder for the brain and bling for the eyes with the launch of six exciting new watches in gold material. A revival of the flashy 1970s and 80s timepieces, these watches in yellow gold were released at the ongoing LVHM Watch Week.

The collection thrives on the Swiss watchmaker’s love for yellow gold on rubber strap. And it spread across Hublot’s Classic Fusion, Big Bang, Spirit of Big Bang lineup.

Classic Fusion Chronograph

First up in the collection is the Classic Fusion Chronograph which presents itself in a 42mm yellow gold case. Done in the material for the first time, the watch is 11.9mm slim and has a matte black dial – with hour, minute, seconds hands and date window – that complements the black rubber strap.

The $26,800 Classic Fusion Chronograph is outrightly enticing and water-resistant to 50 meters. It is powered by an automatic MHUB1153 movement, which offers a 42-hour power reserve.

Big Bang Integral

The collection comprises three $52,500 Big Bang Integral watches, the case, bezel, and bracelet of which are all made from a single block of yellow gold. If that much bling is not enough for the Big Bang nerd in you; you can also get a pair of diamond-studded versions in Integral yellow gold Pavé for $100,000.

The Big Bang Integrals here are available in 42mm case size with 100 meter water resistance and in-house MHUB1280 UNICO 2 automatic column-wheel flyback chronograph movement under the hood. The movement offers a 72-hour power reserve.

Following the Big Bang Integrals is a $36,700 Big Bang Unico featuring the same MHUB1280 UNICO 2 movement. The watch is probably the first gold case Big Bang on a black rubber strap and UNICO movement. Available in 42mm case the 100 meter water-resistant watch has a skeletonized dial with intriguing black details.

Spirit of Big Bang

Closing up the collection is a $40,500 Spirit of Big Bang presented in a tonneau-shape. Featuring a yellow gold case on a black rubber strap, the Spirit of Big Bang is another 42mm timepiece powered by skeletonized chronograph MHUB4700 movement providing a 50-hour power reserve. The beauty of the movement is visible through the sapphire caseback.