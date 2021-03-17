Hyundai officially announces 2021 Tucson N Line and Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai has officially announced the two newest versions for the Tucson line of SUVs. The new models include the N Line and Plug-In Hybrid Tucsons. Both new versions of the Tucson would be produced in Korea, and the N Line will be available this spring, with the Plug-in Hybrid model available this summer.

Hyundai says it developed the Tucson N Line to appeal to enthusiast buyers. It has more aggressive exterior and interior parents with motorsport-inspired details. N Line vehicles feature SEL and Convenience Packages along with special N Line front and rear bumper fascias, grille, black headlamp bezels, special fender badging, unique 19-inch wheels, black side mirrors, dual-tipped exhaust, and a special rear spoiler. N Line Tucson models use the same powertrain as other models in the vehicle line.

The interior features leather and fabric seating surfaces with red accents on seats and door trim. Buyers also get metal pedals and door sill plates along with Bose premium audio system. The Plug-in Hybrid version of the Tucson has an estimated 261 horsepower from a 1.6-liter turbo direct-injected hybrid powertrain that uses a six-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai says the plug-in hybrid version has a larger battery than the standard hybrid version with 13.8 kWh of power. The estimated all-electric driving range is 32 miles, and the vehicle has an estimated fuel economy of 70 MPGe. The vehicle is Level-II charging capable and can completely recharge and under two hours using its 7.2 kW on-board charger.

Estimated fuel economy is 30 MPG for the all-wheel-drive version, and the Plug-in Hybrid can tow 2000 pounds. Official pricing for both new versions of the vehicle is unannounced at this time.