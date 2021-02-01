Indian Motorcycle FTR Rally starts at $14,000

Indian Motorcycle has a new bike called the FTR Rally, starting at $13,999. The bike comes in a single color called Titanium Smoke, which is a metallic gray. The bike comes with Knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires on aluminum spoke wheels with a red pinstripe. The motorcycle has a retro style and ProTaper handlebars with two inch higher hand position for better control in rough conditions.

A rally windscreen provides low mounted wind deflection while looking good. Indian calls the brown seat an aviator seat, and it’s designed for comfort during commutes. The front forks are inverted, and stopping power is courtesy of a radially mounted dual 320mm Brembo brake caliper.

Power comes from a 1203 cc V-twin engine housed in a black trellis frame. The big engine produces 120 horsepower and 87 pound-foot of torque. The bike comes standard with cruise control and promises to be comfortable at any speed. Indian also fits the motorcycle with a rear cylinder deactivation feature to help reduce heat and improve comfort.

The bike also features closed-loop fuel injection and weighs 529 pounds when full of fuel. It has 7.2-inches of ground clearance and carries 3.4 gallons of fuel. The overall height is 53.9 inches, overall length is 90-inches, and overall with this 34.1-inches. The seat height is 32.1 inches with a 60-inch wheelbase.





Front and rear suspension travel is 5.9 inches. The bike features LED headlight, turn light, and tail light. The Instrument cluster includes four-inch analog gauges and a digital tachometer, odometer, trip meter, engine temperature gauge, and low fuel lamp. Indian Motorcycles covers the FTR Rally with a two-year unlimited mile warranty. Antilock brakes are also standard on the motorcycle.