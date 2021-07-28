Introducing Le Mans special Reservoir GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition 2021 watch

The countdown for the next edition of The 24 Hours of Le Mans has begun. As time tells, watchmakers have shared a long history with the world’s oldest endurance car race and for 2021 a name not very identified on the circuit is trying to make an inroad.

Independent watch brand Reservoir is making a foray into the Le Mans circuit with the launch of GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition 2021. The automotive-inspired watch is delivered with an unrelenting focus on the brand’s own retrograde complications and an aggressive look and feel tailored for the cockpit of a car toiling through the high-octane race.

The case and dial

The limited edition Reservoir GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition 2021 is a 43mm watch delivered in a striking matte forged carbon case. Offering a clean athletic look the watch has a sizable fixed charcoal gray bezel – complimenting the casing – and a wonderful dial within.

The race track-inspired matte grained black dial of the GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport instantly reminds of the asphalt on the track at the first look. The subtle play of color and style on the dial are however evocative of the racecar tachometer. Retrograde minutes display with red needle spans across 8 o’clock to 4 o’clock, while Arabic minutes numerals with their soft gray lume fill complement the look.

IDEC Sport logo can be sotted at a distinct at 8 o’clock position and the jumping hour square window at 6 o’clock also displays passing hour in Arabic numerals. Interesting highlight here is the power reserve indicator at the bottom of the dial which resembles the fuel indicator.

Movement and other highlights

Reservoir GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition 2021 draws power ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, which beats at 28,800 bph and offers the watch, a slightly limited, 37 hour power reserve. On the back, this highly inspired timepieces has a sapphire crystal caseback that displays the beating movement heavily guarded by the wonderful essence of the forged carbon case.

Despite all the goodness, the GT Tour Carbon is only rated for 50m water resistance, which may sound limited, but then the watch is not made for the diving enthusiasts, but for the driving buffs. The watch is paired with either a black leather rally strap or a black NATO strap and comes with a VIP pass to the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Reservoir GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition 2021 is limited to only 24 pieces, and each one comes with a model of IDEC Sport’s 2021 LMP2 Le Mans challenger in the box. The watch is up for preorder starting at $8,600.