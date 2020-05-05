HYT presents new limited-edition H5 hydro-mechanical time teller

Neuchâtel-based Swiss watchmaker HYT has revealed the new limited edition hybrid to join the exiting green and black liquid models in its hydro-mechanical H5 series. With years in development, the refreshed timepiece comes with a blue color time indicator liquid and features a new proprietary caliber 501 manual-winding movement.

The fluids flowing inside glass capillaries portray actual stream of time – the colored liquid represents the recent past whereas the transparent liquid signifies the future. The point where they meet indicates the present time.

Inspiration and functionality

This fresh blue liquid design is inspired by a philosophy of endlessly flowing water in a river and ever-changing time – both their paths cannot be reversed. The three-dimensional transparent design approach is inspired from soil erosion by water revealing the truth beneath.

The stainless steel dial measuring 48.8 mm in diameter and 20.8 mm thick is covered by a sapphire crystal dome. While the blue and transparent fluid flows around the dial to represent the hour, it also hosts a counter for minutes at 12 o’clock and a counter for seconds at 10 o’clock and a power reserve indicator placed at 2 o’clock.

The luminescent hour numerals are placed on the Neoralite external flange providing its 3D functionality of clear vision from all angles. Starting from the arrow indicating the path on the left of HYT logo at 6 o’clock the blue fluid advances around the flange as the day progresses.

The transparent case-back reveals the featured the new HYT proprietary Caliber 501 hand-wound movement, manufactured in collaboration with TEC Group and watchmaker Eric Coudray. With a power reserve of 50 hours, the watch maintains the harmony of fluid technology and traditional mechanics with precision.

The concept of a 12-hour journey

The watch divides the day into two 12 hour segments each, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The contrasting fluids are continuously pumped by the two bellows positioned at 6 o’clock, on completing the first segment of 12 hours the colored fluid reaches back and drains into the bellows on the right. Assuring the time accuracy, in a minute it starts its journey around the dial perimeter to complete the second half of the day.

Limited to only 25 pieces, this high-tech watch is priced at $55,000. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes attached to gray rubber strap with titanium folding buckle.