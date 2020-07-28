Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife watch

Designed for the Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy action comedy film The King’s Man due for release in September 2020, Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife is a limited edition watch that the Swiss brand has modeled after its 1907 “Couteau” pocket watch.

This new watch will be provided as part of the movie’s ‘costume to collection’ that also comprises shoes, shirts, suits, and sunglasses. The new film in the Kingsman Series – The King’s Man will take you back to the early years of the 20th century – which makes it fitting that the timepiece for the movie draws inspiration from a watch of that time.

The sharp design

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife features a very similar sharp profile to the “Couteau” that means knife in French. The razor sharp design exudes a timeless look yet remains true to its timeless appeal.

The 40mm pink gold case with thick bezel is very thin – it measures only 4.25mm thick, which puts it within the slimmest watches out there. Interestingly, the watch features a crown at 12 o’clock and rests inside an arch-like addition. And the dial features a very classic off-white color accentuated by blue hour and minutes hands and monochrome indices.

Movement, availability and pricing

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife watch is powered by hand-wound in-house caliber 849 which measures only 1.85mm. The movement provides the watch a 35-hour power reserve.

The watch case-back is made from Kingsman Logo and “one of 100”. This implies that only 100 of these watches will be available and will come coupled with flat, brown alligator leather strap with gold pin buckle. Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Kingsman Knife comes for $29,800.