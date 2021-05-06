IWC 10 Years of MR PORTER Limited Edition Pilot’s Chronograph introduced

For its 10th anniversary, luxury menswear retailer MR PORTER in collaboration with IWC has introduced a special edition IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41. Since it is for a menswear edition – this masculine watch will be exclusively available through MR PORTER.

The limited edition timepiece titled 10 Years of MR PORTER Pilot’s Chronograph is a league apart in bronze pilot watches, chiefly for the alloy used in the case, which is yellowish but of course, does justice to the rugged character of bronze.

The design

Being an IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 it comes in 41mm bronze case, and carries the narrow bezel and inverted pushers. The watch is highlighted with the rugged yellow-golden hue on the case, carried onto the matte black dial wherein it can be seen printed on the Arabic numerals, dial text and the hands.

An interesting thing on the dial of this Pilot’s watch, which comprises chronograph subdials for small seconds, 30-minute and 12-hour and has date and day windows at 3 o’clock position, is the use of Super-LumiNova on select indices and numerals only.

Movement, availability and pricing

The IWC 10 Years of MR PORTER Pilot’s Chronograph is powered by in-house 69380 automatic chronograph movement, which beats at 28,800 bph rate and offers 46 hour power reserve. For elegance and to make space for honoring the anniversary – the watch caseback is made of titanium and it’s engraved with “10 years of MR PORTER.”

To be delivered in a specially made presentation box, the IWC Pilot’s Chronograph has been paired with a black faux suede strap with Ardillon buckle-fastening. Water-resistant to 60m, the watch is limited to only 110 examples and is currently available for preorder starting £6,550 (approx. $9,000) through MR PORTER’s online retail store.