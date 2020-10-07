JD Sports is kicking off Times Square debut with Air Jordan restock

Calling out to all sneakerheads in the NYC. If Air Jordan is your weakness and the pandemic-triggered lockdown has kept you from adoring a new pair, get down to the Time Square where footwear retailer JD Sports is bringing a massive restock of Air Jordan kicks.

JD Sports doesn’t want to keep the opening of its new Times Square store a subdued affair (slated for this weekend); it wants fans to come out (within the permissible norms). To celebrate the grand opening of the store, the retailer has huge restock of Air Jordan Retro drops set over the next few weeks, which should be a great crowd puller.

Acquiring a silhouette

This report is a little late for the first four days of fun that kick off with the first restock of Air Jordan 11 “Bred,” AJ 11 “Concord,” AJ 6 “DMP,” and the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” on October 9 through October 12.

We say late because, in order to have a chance to purchase one of these abovementioned sneakers, you were to visit a Finish Line store or any of the eight JD Sports locations in NYC and Long Island and enter their “Must-Have” Drawing in person on 5th or 6th of this month. If your name was selected, JD Sports would have arranged pickup of the pair after the 8th.

The next chance

It’s not a lost cause all together; these four Air Jordan sneakers are just the beginning of the long fun we are in store for. In addition to the grand opening weekend, JD Sports has planned to release many popular Air Jordan over October and November.

In fact, JD Sports Times Square will be releasing new restock every Sunday until November 8, 2020. To enter, simply reach out to the store on Tuesday prior to the restock date and submit your entry. Check out the complete restock list on JD Sports website.