Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid pricing revealed

When it comes to off-road vehicles, one of the most iconic and capable is the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep is adding new Wrangler models to the lineup for 2021 that many will find very interesting. For 2021, Jeep will offer the Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe editions, both featuring turbo four cylinders and electric motors.

While the models differ in trim and features, both use the same electrified powertrain. Each has a total of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque. Wranglers have never been the fastest vehicles on the road, but the electrified powertrains push the boxes on wheels to 60 mph in only six seconds.

The combustion engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A pair of electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack round out the powertrain. The battery is a 17 kWh unit, and both Wrangler models can drive on electricity alone.

Serious off-road enthusiasts will love all the extra torque, which will be welcome on the trail. Jeep says that the Wranglers can operate on the trail or city streets on electricity alone. Prices for Wrangler models have soared in recent years, and the electrified versions take that new levels. The Wrangler Sahara 4xe starts at $47,995.

2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

The Rubicon 4xe starts at $51,695. Both vehicles are subject to a $1495 destination charge. It’s also worth noting that both models qualify for $7500 federal tax credit as well as possible state and local tax credits. Jeep doesn’t mention in its press release exactly how far the Wrangler models can drive on electricity alone, but it was previously quoted in the 20 to 30-mile range. Deliveries for the electrified Wrangler models will start in Q1 of 2021.