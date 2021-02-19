Incredible 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake heads to auction

Of all the American sports cars from the 60s, the Shelby Cobra is one of the most iconic, rare, and expensive. The blue beauty seen in the images here is even more interesting than your run-of-the-mill Cobra. This car is a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake featuring an automatic transmission and twin Paxton superchargers.

The car is one of 23 427 competition roadsters built. The car was originally sent with other Shelby models to Europe for a promotional tour before being converted sometime in early to mid-1967 into the Super Snake and reclassified as a 427 Cobra Semi-Competition (SC). Interestingly, this car, CSX 3015, made the pages of Road & Track magazine in February 1968.

The car is one of two Super Snake Cobras ever built. The other is CSX 3303 and was retained by Shelby as a PR car. That car was later sold to a man named Tony Maxey, who drove the car off a cliff into the ocean, making CSX 3015 the only remaining Super Snake.

The car has its original 1965 date-coded engine block, its original headers, and original chrome side pipes, which have been painted flat black. The car was so original the current owner opted to renew it rather than restoring it. Survivor cars are often worth significantly more money than restorations, and this one looks fantastic.











The car is going up for auction with Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale next month. There is no indication of how much the car will bring at auction, but it will be a significant amount of money. It’s interesting that not only does this car have twin superchargers, but it also has a three-speed automatic transmission. Cobras typically used manual transmissions.