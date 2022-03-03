Footwear

Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 dropping later this month

March 3, 2022

The American designer Jeremy Scott has definitely made a name in the fashion industry. His relationship with Adidas has spanned through two decades already and it’s not going to end anytime soon. 

In fact, a new silhouette from the two big names is available: the Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0. The latest collaboration shows a playful offering of gradient uppers and more colors in other parts. 

Jeremy Scott x Adidas New Collab

Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0

The reversed wings add to the quirkiness of the pair so this will probably sell fast because of the unique style. The wings, Jeremy Scott’s trademark, come with very black outlines across the collars, adding a bold accent against the blue wings. 

The uppers are made of leather with a royal blue tone mainly covering the collars. The toe boxes and mid-foot are also set in blue. The Three Stripes logos show a gradient from white to lilac for a softer appeal. 
 

Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 Design 

Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 Release

The blue gradient eventually moves to the back, to a lighter blue, and then gets mixed with green down to the lower heels. Near the collar and just above the tongue is a strap that has a blue Adidas branding against a yellow background.  The Trefoil tongue logo is set in hot pink. The black sole commands attention against the light green and blue colors.

Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 Where to Buy
Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 Price
Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 Launch


Jeremy Scott Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 will be available beginning March 23. You can check out most stores offline and online. Price tag reads $180. 

