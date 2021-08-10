Maison Margiela Fleece Tabi Mocassin now available

Maison Margiela has already grown into a global cult brand. It’s a high-fashion brand that regularly uses the tabi toe design. No, it’s not the only design the brand knows but it’s definitely one of the many things it is known for.

We have featured quite a few tabi-toed pairs here. There was the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High ready in four colorways. We also remember the Maison Margiela Tabi Scuba Sneakers, Maison Margiela Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford, and the Maison Margiela Tabi Loafers. There’s also the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto.

Maison Margiela Fleece Slip-Ons

Today, we’re seeing this pair of Maison Margiela Fleece Tabi Mocassins that may be perfect for the coming Fall and Winter seasons. The tabi toe aesthetic is still used here. The mocassin is covered with fleece but don’t worry, it’s only synthetic.

Since we’re still forced to stay at home these days, to be safe and to be sure, why not make things more fun and fashionable at home. As we always say, grab a new pair of stylish footwear and you’ll at least feel like a normal person.

Maison Margiela Fleece Tabi Mocassins Design

The new slip-ons from Maison Margiela feature a very thin, real leather sole unit. No, it won’t be ideal for walking outside when it’s cold but you could if it’s warmer.

The pair features the classic cleft tabi toe design Margiela has been using. The toe is still rounded but with a split in the center. The outsole is smooth but with the signature style of branding of Margiela.





The pair also features fluffy fleece cover and a soft black liner inside. The Maison Margiela Tabi Mocassins is available for 447.45 GBP which is about $619. Yes, that’s not inexpensive.