Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Bill & Ted: Face the Music is ready to greet history, again

It has been a while – thirty years to be exact, when I saw the first installment of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. To be honest, a lot about the movie, did not register with me at that time. Perhaps I was not exposed to the kind of hypothetical stories that the two protagonists were aiming to convey.

A quick recap of the ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ is in order here: William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and “Ted” Theodore Logan, essayed by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, are two high school buddies who have their own band, The Wyld Stallyns.

The duo are tasked to write a history report, and to help them pass this report, we have Rufus, a guide from the year 2688, come into their lives and help with time travel and meet historical figures, so that they can ace the paper.

The whole purpose behind the (mis)adventure, is to avoid the Alaskan military academy, which Ted’s father will transfer him to. What the duo don’t know, is that together they are solely responsible for building a Utopian future society, thanks to their music.

Can the Wyld Stallyns save humanity once more?

Bill & Ted are two metalhead slacker friends who travel through time in 1989, but embark on a ‘Bogus Journey (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey)’ in 1991. Almost 30 years later, we see the hype build around Bill & Ted Face the Music, which began production in June 2019.

Although the gap has been huge, but people haven’t forgotten Bill & Ted thanks to the many spin-offs, which includes an animated television and a live-action television series in 1992. Apart from these two, video games and comic books have kept these two friends alive in the minds of fans.

Facing the Music

Orion Pictures, recently has given a peek at Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon’s vision of Bill & Ted: Face the Music. Bringing together Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter after a long time, it’s exciting to see how they embark on another mission to save the world, using the power of their music and band Wyld Stallyns.

Obviously, the two friends have aged, so the question arises – do they still have the music alive in them? What we do know is that their songs still have their magic, and this is confirmed, when a visitor from the future, pops by to warn them about how their music can save the future of mankind.

Prepared to meet their daughters, who also join forces to help them. Interestingly, the new adventure takes Bill and Ted to meet some more historical figures, and a few music legends.

The goal is to find the song “ that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Daughters Thea Preston (Samara Weaving) and Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine), Ted’s younger brother Deacon (Beck Bennett), Grim Reaper (William Sadler) and Kid Cudi, who plays himself are all a part of the plot.

Bill & Ted: Save the Music hits the screens on August 21, 2020.