Klipsch T 10 True Wireless – the world’s smallest and lightest earphones

January 22, 2020

The Bluetooth earphone market today is both extremely competitive and very lucrative. With more and more smart phones migrating away from the traditional headphone-jack as part of their design, we find ourselves spoiled for choice when it comes to Bluetooth earphones.

Arguably the most premium, top-of-the-line product out there is the Klipsch T 10 True Wireless Earphones.

Powered by the Ear Micro software, and with a highly compact design, the T10 are boasted by Klipsch to be the world’s smallest and lightest earphones. What makes them special is the in-built operating system which would allow for hands-free use, with the help of complex gesture recognition and voice control.

Detailing the Tech

Apart from featuring the now almost-standard, dual microphones and active noise cancelling, the T10 will also feature something called a miniature balanced armature which promises great improvement in audio clarity.

With a constant-use battery life of 6 hours, the tiny but powerful lithium ion batteries can be recharged using the earphones’ portable storage case/charger. The case is claimed to be the world’s thinnest inductive charging case, the design of which is clearly something Klipsch has put a lot of thought into.

Klipsch uses recycled materials

For those of us who prefer using green products, it comes as a welcome change that Klipsch has made the T10 almost entirely of recycled materials. The earphones also feature a patented oval ear design that is both light and comfortable.

Retailing at $444, it is quite competitively priced and shows promise to be a product that will stand the test of time.

