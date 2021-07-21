Jetpack Aviation is taking pre-orders for its $380,000 flying motorcycle

Jet packs and flying cars have been two things that have fascinated me more than anything. Sadly, both are still far from commercialization, and already a flying motorcycle is poised to break into the scene.

When time counts, an alternative such as a flying ambulance (yes, we have heard about it) based on the concept of flying cars can save lives. This is one of the many tricks that the jet-powered flying motorcycle – also an off-shoot of a similar concept – is going to have up its sleeves at launch.

JetPack Aviation Speeder

The brainchild of JetPack Aviation (JPA) based out of California, the Speeder flying motorcycle has successfully completed the first test flight of its 1/3rd scale prototype called P1.

Reportedly, JPA completed five months of testing in May 2021. In the processes the company has attained certain benchmarks in the Speeder’s ability of take-off, climb, hover, or even do turns. Being billed as a jet-powered, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, the Speeder, according to JPA, “will be just like riding a motorcycle but in the sky!”

Recreational Speeder

Interestingly, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder is likely to arrive in two configurations – Recreational Speeder and Military/Commercial model. The Recreational version is, as the name suggests, going to characterize the “ultimate in personal transportation.” Capable of taking off vertically from anywhere (occupying a space of a small car) the Recreational Speeder will be a 125cc motorcycle, fully stabilized to fly at over 150mph at up to 15,000ft.

Being stabilized means it will be maneuvered with minimal pilot training. It will not require a pilot’s license to operate and JPA will itself provide all the necessary training for this ultra-lightweight model.

Military/Commercial model

This type of flying motorcycle is the basic intention of JPA. Intended for military, government or commercial clients, the Speeder model will either be operated manually or fully autonomously. The Speeder in this category will be able to transform from pilot-only aircraft to a cargo carrying option by sliding out the pilot seat and replacing it with a cargo pod in under 10 minutes.

Both the Recreational Speeder and the military or industrial variants will be pretty similar in design. The difference will primarily lie in the total thrust. According to JPA, the former will produce approx “700lbs of thrust,” whereas the industrial model will produce 1,200lbs thrust. JetPack Aviation has begun accepting pre-orders for the Speeder starting at $380,000.