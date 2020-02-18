Land Rover’s new Defender has no time to die in latest James Bond flick

It’s been an open secret that Land Rover’s newest Defender is featured in the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die. However, Land Rover released a new television commercial featuring a trio of new Defenders literally flying into action.

And since we’re talking about the newest James Bond flick, these behind-the-scenes footage of the newest Land Rover Defender are not only meant to add some ‘wow!’ factor to the film. In fact, it highlights many of the Defender’s main strengths mainly wading ability, unprecedented off-road ability, and the durability to withstand such rigorous chase sequences over inhospitable terrain.

However, those flying Land Rovers are modified for a reason

The design team at Land Rover collaborated with Chris Corbould, Special Effects and Vehicles Supervisor of No Time To Die, to dress up ten of the first new Defenders to roll off the production line at the Land Rover factory in Slovakia.

All new Defenders utilized in the film are 110 X models with blacked-out skid pads, 20-inch dark wheels wrapped in professional off-road tires, and Santorini Black paint.

And since we’re talking about a Defender 100 X model, power is provided by a turbocharged and electric-supercharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine producing 395-horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

The folks of No Time To Die left no stone unturned in the action sequence

You see, Hollywood is all about glitz, glamor, huge explosions, and exciting car chases – which are all the necessary ingredients of a Bond film. Indeed, the Land Rover Defenders were launching into the air with reckless abandon. Additionally, the vehicles were driven at top speeds on grassy hills and deep river crossings.

“We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement,” said Lee Morrison, stunt coordinator of No Time To Die. “We also want to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die.”

The Defender in the film was driven by stunt driver Jessica Hawkins

Lee Morrison personally handpicked Formula 3 W Series driver Jessica Hawkins to put the Land Rover Defender through its paces in No Time to Die. It was Hawkins’ first-ever motion picture as a stunt driver.

“It doesn’t get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it’s an honor to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender,” said Hawkins.

The newest James Bond film had ten Land Rover Defenders at its disposal

Yes, when you’re filming a mega-budget action flick, you’ll need more than just one or two vehicles to get the job done. But in No Time To Die, the film required no less than ten Land Rover Defenders including the seventh to leave the factory with VIN #007. Get it?

According to Land Rover, the new Defender has seen a spike in demand since its debut in September 2019. However, the first deliveries to US customers are not expected to arrive until spring 2020.

Meanwhile, you can watch James Bond do his thing in No Time To Die at the film’s much-anticipated global release in April 2020.