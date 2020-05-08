Laurent Ferrier’s Grand Sport Tourbillon debuts with stainless steel bracelet

The motor-racer turned independent watchmaker Laurent Ferrier introduces its grand sport tourbillon timepiece with newly integrated steel bracelet and a fume blue tone dial.

This is for the first time, the Geneva-based luxury watchmaker has introduced a timepiece attached to a steel bracelet. Post launching the introductory grand sport tourbillion in a smoked taupe-colored dial with a rubber strap in May last year, the brand’s latest version exhibits auxiliary masculine finish to empower the wrist.

Brands first chain-clad timepiece

Maintaining the classic design approach, the latest limited edition watch features a gradient blue opaline dial in a 44 mm stainless steel case cover with a sapphire crystal. The dial has a snailed small seconds counter above 6 o’clock and comes with Assegai-shaped orange luminescent time hands and indexes.

The watch is also driven by Ferrier’s classic caliber LF 619.01 movement with a double balanced spring tourbillon in a special ruthenium finish displayed through transparent sapphire case back. It maintains a power reserve of 80 hours.

The watch remains water-resistant up to 100 meters and celebrates being the brand’s first model with an integrated steel three-link bracelet. The timepiece displays a case-bracelet harmony.

The knack of watch-craft

Laurent Ferrier with his early introduction to haute horology gained an uncompromised knack for exceptional watch craft. Debuting in 2010, the brand showcased its credibility of synchronizing the traditional watchmaking with contemporary mechanical expertise.

With an appropriate makeover, the latest chain-clad is priced at approximately $176,000. Both variants are limited edition to 12 pieces in each model.