LG 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED aims at gamers

We’ve been talking about some of the stuff LG plans to show off at CES 2021 over the last few weeks. LG has unveiled another product that will be on display at the virtual CES 2021 show, and it’s aimed directly at gamers. The product is a 48-inch Bendable CSO display that uses some of the advantages of OLED screens to deliver a very interesting product.

Since the OLED screen is so thin, it can bend and unfold with a curvature radius of up to 1000R. What that means is that it can bend up to a radius of 1000 millimeters without impacting screen functionality. The flexibility would allow it to be turned into a flat screen for watching TV and a curved screen for gaming.

LG says the cured display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge to maximize visual immersion. Maximizing immersion is something that gamers are always on the lookout for. LG’s CSO technology allows the display to vibrate and make sound without needing any speakers. The tech makes it seem as if the characters on the screen are talking directly to the viewer.

The screen is 0.6 millimeters thick, significantly thinner than the nine-millimeter thickness of past displays. OLEDs are particularly well-suited to gaming, with each pixel able to emit its own light offering an infinite contrast ratio. The result is high levels of picture quality and a response time of 0.1 milliseconds with a refresh rate of 120 hertz per second.

The refresh rate is variable between 40 hertz and 120 hertz. LG plans to reveal the display during CES 2021. It’s unclear when the technology might come to the commercial market and how much the display might cost.