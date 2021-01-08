LG Gram notebooks offer larger screens and a portable form factor

One of the notebook industry trends over the last several years has been to cram the larger screen possible into the smallest and thinnest form factor. The result is a notebook with a screen that would’ve been in a significantly bulkier and heavier machine in the past. LG Electronics has revealed a new series of notebooks at CES 2021 called the LG Gram.

Gram notebooks are ultra-light, ultra-portable, and promise performance with long battery life. The entire series uses 16:10 aspect ratio screens to offer users more screen space. The lineup includes five models with the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). 16:10 aspect ratio screens offer more screen space than the 16:9 displays used on most laptops.

One of the biggest challenges of working from a laptop is having enough screen space to prevent users from frequently switching between tabs, the 16:10 screens will help. The laptops also have larger keyboard and touchpad areas for faster and easier use without impacting portability. The displays used on the entire series cover 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Gram laptops use the Intel Evo platform with an 11th generation Core processor and Iris Xe graphics. LPDDR4x memory is used inside all of the machines, and the 17Z90P, 16Z90P, and 16T90P notebooks all use 80 Wh batteries. The heaviest of the notebooks weighs 2.98 pounds, while the lightest weighs in at 2.2 pounds.

Two-in-one units have a 360-degree hinge and a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0, supporting navigation and writing/drawing. All models but the 14-inch units have 2560 x 1600 native resolution, while the 14-inch machines have 1920 x 1200 native resolution. It’s unclear when exactly the notebooks will be available to purchase, and pricing is unannounced.