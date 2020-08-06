Limited Edition Chronoswiss Open Gear ReSec Chocolate watch

Talk about Switzerland and two things that first hit your mind are chocolates and watches. So how about having a cocktail of both in a different kind of styling? A watch that reminds you of both whenever you glance at your wrist.

Chronoswiss has designed the Open Gear ReSec Chocolate watch that looks like chocolate, and surprisingly the maker gives the buyers one-year of Lucerne confectioner Max Chocolatier subscription service.

Chronoswiss Open Gear ReSec Chocolate

Based on the original Open Gear ReSec watch which comes in a plethora of color options – this one looks different. The watch has a striking chilli-red varnished 44mm dial which doubles as the mainplate of the C.301 automatic regulator movement visible through the sapphire caseback. The use of cranberry red for the dial elements is perfectly complemented by the dark chocolate brown hue bezel.

For the flying subdial and the outer chapter ring, the maker has used black color. For that contrasting look giving the dial visual depth – there are light grey colored, lacquered Trigono-like hands having Super Luminova. The mechanical gears, train wheel bridges, and the classic seconds hand lend the watch face a very classic contemporary look.

Sweet deal that’s hard to resist

Powerplay of the Open Gear ReSec is slightly skeletonized and embellished with a combination of Côtes de Genève and perlage on the bridges and the movement plates. The three-legged Gluycdur balance along with the Nivarox 1 balance spring and the 42- hour power reserve is indeed impressive. The theme carries over beyond the watch dial with the chocolate brown calf leather strap.

This timepiece celebrates the combination of Swiss watchmaking and Swiss chocolates, making it a sweet deal. The 100-meter water-resistant Open Gear ReSec Chocolate watch will come in a limited edition number of 50, available via the authorized Chronoswiss dealers.