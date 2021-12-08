Footwear

Our Legacy Yeti Boot White Shearling now available

December 8, 2021

Our Legacy isn’t exactly a popular name in the sneaker game–no, not yet. It’s relatively a new Swedish brand that offers clothing shoes, and accessories with contemporary design and style. The shoe silhouettes usually come with simple design in neutral colors. 

The latest from the brand is this Yeti Boot that is said to be winter-ready. Not all boots may be ready for snow and the cold season but the Yeti Boot can keep your feet warm. 

The Our Legacy Yeti Boot is set in White Shearling. The upper material is super-soft leather. The collar, heel, and toe come in buttery suede. The interior uses shearling for that luxurious look and feel. 

The medial part of each foot comes with a zipper for easy access to the shoe. No need for shoelaces because of it. 

The pair gets cozier with the Vibram RollinGait System midsole. To complete that look is the lugged outsole that also offers traction, but still looking delicate in a creamy shade. 

The  Our Legacy Yeti Boot in White Shearling costs $520. You can buy the pair from select retailers and shops. 

