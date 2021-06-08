Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer ready in Gray-Silver

New Balance is another sports brand that has grown into a bigger name that regularly teams up with a number of companies and celebrities. It has become a favorite here especially those silhouettes and colorways that are products of quirky collaborations.

A couple of years ago, there was that collaboration with Preduce that personified the Thai Culture. New Balance has regularly teamed up with Bodega as shown off by the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain hybrid sneakers and Bodega New Balance 990v3 Sneakers. We also won’t forget that Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R Glow-in-the-Dark Collection and the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell Speedrift.

Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer in new colorway

Another memorable pair is the Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked for Earth Day 2021. It gets a follow-up in the form of the Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer in gray colorway.

The new New Balance Vision Racerversion now comes in a more neutral design. It’s a toned down version compared to the playful ReWorked model. The pair now comes in a signature gray color combination that many sneakerheads will love.

Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer Design

This pair boasts a mix of leather and suede and gray and silver mesh—showing off the classic New Balance style. There is that signature Vision Racer design around the upper.

The shoes remain tonal for that classic, signature look. The tongue, heel, and quarter get a bit of the NB branding. The midsole is set in white foam while the outsole is in icy blue. New Balance has kept its promise of sustainability by using reground EVA foam and insoles plus recycled polyester pieces .

The Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer will be sold for $150. Available online and in retail stores.