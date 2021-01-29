Made-In-England New Balance 1500 in White-Silver colorway now available

More pairs from New Balance are expected to be introduced. The brand is slowly becoming a powerhouse when it comes to runners. It has since become a name that represents versatility and innovative technologies. We have seen quite a few colorful and quirky pairs from New Balance but this time, the designers opted for a clean and minimalist look.

Meet the new Made-In-UK New Balance 1500 in White and Silver. The new pair comes in an ultra-clean colorway. We’re afraid this might get dirty easily but we know there are plenty of sneakerheads who would fall for this.

Made-In-UK New Balance 1500 Design

The Made-In-England New Balance 1500 features a very clean and low-slung silhouette, leather upper, and a rubber outsole. The triple white colorway is very monochromatic. You can say it’s a bit boring but it what makes the pair pure.

We’re thinking you’d use this for basketball or running. We believe you’d buy it for the aesthetics. If you’re into minimalism this year, you can check this pair that features leather-like paneling for the base layer.

Classic New Balance in Triple White Goodness

The silver accents are placed subtly as accents on the midsole, the N logo on the mid-foot. The tongues and the ‘1500’ text are embroidered cleanly on the lateral heels. The silver NB logo is there on the heel tab part.







The White-Silver colorway is also joined by some metal grey. It’s more grey actually but the white base really makes the other color really shine. You can avail of the pair from Hanon for £160.00 which is about $220.