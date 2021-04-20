Forest green Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept La Cote-Aux-Fees introduced

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept was realized during the pandemic year after taking the world by storm for the first time in 2018 with its sheer thinness. Thinnest in all hand wound watches, it measures only 2mm thick, which is made possible with the really thin movement designed in the small town of La Cote-Aux-Fees, Switzerland.

It’s the birthplace of all the thin movements from Piaget for over 60 years now. The new Altiplano Ultimate Concept, which draws color pellet from the green of the trees, is an evolutionary Piaget that’s conceived as a special tribute to the Swiss watchmaker’s La Cote-Aux-Fees links.

2021 Piaget Alitplano Ultimate Concept

The entire 2mm thick La Cote-Aux-Fees watch case is made from cobalt alloy and its dial, under the 0.2mm ultra-thin sapphire crystal, is graced with green hue, which Piaget deems inspired by the trees in the mountain town.

The hints of forest green can be seen on the time dial offset at 12 o’clock position, and the screws and bridges. Excitingly the green is complemented by the grayish mainplate frame that covers the movement. It is referenced with 1874, which denotes the year Piaget was founded.

Movement and additional details

The 41mm Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept La Cote-Aux-Fees is powered by the specially designed in-house caliber 900P–UC, which is built into the case. Despite its slender profile, the movement beats at 28,888bph and offers up to 45 hours of power reserve.

Staying in tune with the green tinge on the dial, the watch is paired with a green-colored alligator leather strap. The Altiplano Ultimate Concept La Cote-Aux-Fees is a limited edition timepiece that will set you back $425,000.