Mansory Stallone GTS is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS

Mansory has a history of making Ferrari cars even more impressive than they are from the factory. The latest project it has taken on turns a Ferrari 812 GTS into the Mansory Stallone GTS. The car is a complete vehicle conversion with special Daytona-Gray paint with blue accents. All of the parts added to the exterior of the vehicle are made in carbon fiber.

Mansory says it only uses the finest components for the conversion with lightweight carbon fiber body components, forged sport wheels in black, performance upgrades, and lots of interior modifications. The car’s retractable hardtop can be opened and closed in 14 seconds while driving at up to 45 km/h. The 6.5-liter V12 engine powering the Ferrari has had tuning performed, and a new sports exhaust system added.

Mansory says with the tuning and new components the engine produces 830 horsepower with 740 Newton meters of torque. The car rolls on upgraded suspension components, and one-piece ultra-light forged wheels. The wheels measure 9.5 x 21 and 12×22 with high-performance tires.

Inside the vehicle, Mansory fits the car with a sports steering wheel specifically designed for the Stallone GTS and aluminum petals. The interior surfaces have been completely done in leather with blue-and-white colors. Additional carbon fiber elements were also added to the interior.











As with any Mansory build, the price of the completely custom car isn’t mentioned. What we do know is the Ferrari 812 Superfast starts at $335,000. Considering the custom nature, you can bet the price will be significantly higher for the Stallone GTS.