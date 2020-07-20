Marshall Emberton pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker offers 20hr playtime

Marshall has over the years evolved from being a high-end amplifier manufacturer to a regular with Bluetooth speakers – competing with the best in the business.

After the Alexa-enabled Uxbridge Voice, Marshall has now released its all-new Emberton speaker, which is small enough to fit inside the pocket but packs a punch when it comes to sound quality.

The little powerhouse

The biggest takeaway of the tiny, yet powerful Emberton is its ability to deliver 20 hours of playback on a single charge. By comparison that is a big deal for a Bluetooth speaker its size. Talking of which, the speaker measures 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99-inches and is a compact portable speaker with loud and clear sound that only Marshall can deliver.

Interestingly, the speaker is capable of providing vibrant sound quality as it utilizes True Stereophonic – multi-directional sound native to Marshall. Irrespective of the environment – indoor or outdoor – Emberton delivers 360-degree sound that makes every spot around it a sweet spot. Owing to its compact size and lightweight body, the speaker is convenient to take with you – to a pool party or camping.

Features and pricing

Emberton’s 20 hour playback on a single charge is further enhanced by the speaker’s ability to charge for 20 minutes to provide 5 hours of use. Designed to be tough and resilient, the speaker features IPX7 water-resistant rating.

Marshall’s new portable speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and has multi-directional control knob – the control center – which can be used to play, pause, skip track or even to adjust the volume or turn the speaker on and off. Emberton speaker is available through Marshall’s website for $149.