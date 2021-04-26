Maserati F Tributo Special Edition vehicles celebrate racing victories

Maserati is commemorating its past F1 glory by launching a special series of vehicles. Maserati is celebrating its connection with the racing world with the new F Tributo Special Edition revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. The F in the name of the new vehicles is meant to honor Juan Manuel Fangio, the F1 driver from the 50s who took Maserati to multiple victories.

The special series is available on the Ghibli and Levante in a pair of exclusive colors. The colors include Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. Maserati says that red is the color of Italian motorsports. The blue, on the other hand, is one of the colors of the city of Modena, which is Maserati’s historic home.

Maserati’s Levante F Tributo has Anteo 21-inch wheels in black, and the Ghibli F Tributo has 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black. Each of the special vehicles gets a badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the Trident logo in body color on the C-pillar.

The exterior colors reflected on the interior with red or yellow stitching combined with black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather. Maserati notes that its racing debut was on April 25, 1926. The first racing car to wear the Maserati Trident on its hood was the Tipo26, which won the 1500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel.



























The automakers F1 debut happened on January 17, 1954. The racing car was called the 250F and resulted in many victories. There’s no indication of any performance enhancements for the F Tributo Special Edition vehicles. Maserati also gives no indication of pricing for the special edition package.