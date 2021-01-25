Reservations for Cadillac V-Series Blackwing open February 1

One of the great things about modern automakers is that car buyers don’t have to give up luxury if they want performance. Cadillac will officially reveal its new V-Series Blackwing cars, including the CT4-V and CT5-V, on February 1. On that same day, reservations will begin for both cars allowing those who want to buy to get on the list.

The event starts at 7:30 PM ET directly from its website customers will be able to use the Reserve Yours page to reserve one of the first 250 CT4-V or 250 CT5-V Blackwing cars. Each model in the series will have a special VIN-sequence by year, model, and transmission. Each customer making the reservation using the Reserve Yours page will receive the available high-performance steering wheel commemorated with a serialized plaque.

The serial plate will have a five-digit portion of the vehicle VIN sequence. Using the reservation option requires a $1000 refundable reservation price. Customers who are not able to reserve one of the first 250 vehicles from either line will have the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist.

Anyone winding up on the waitlist will be contacted by a dealer soon as more vehicles are available. Buying either of the Blackwing vehicles also gets customers a two-day experience at the Cadillac V-Series Academy driving school. The driving school is held at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Nevada.

Cadillac has been staying mum on the details of both Blackwing vehicles, but all those details will be available on Monday, February 1, at 7 PM ET during a live-streamed event. Both Blackwing vehicles will be available in limited quantities this summer.