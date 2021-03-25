Matthew M. Williams Givenchy Giv 1 Sneakers introduced

Following the other luxury branded sneakers we’ve featured recently, here is another one from a name we haven’t really mentioned here. Meet the Matthew M. Williams Givenchy Giv 1 Sneakers.

This is the first pair designed by American designer and entrepreneur Matthew M. Williams. Williams just started last June 2020 with the company as its new creative director. For the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, this Givenchy Giv 1 is the first sneaker model to be released under the creative direction of Matthew M Williams.

Matthew M. Williams’ First for Givenchy

The design blends luxury and sporty style and is finished off with a premium cost. The Italian fashion house brings into reality the Williams’ style of combining street fashion with Givenchy’s signature style.







The Givenchy Giv 1 is set in three colorways. Choose from these: an off-white with black accents/neon green midsole, black with the same neon midsole, and a black croc-printed pair.

Givenchy Giv 1 Design

The off-white and black pairs come with leather accents and a mesh upper. Notice the dual heel tabs, two-piece mudguard, and the midfoot lines.





The croc version is all-leather and have the same details as the first two models. The Givenchy 4G logo is placed subtly on the tongue. On the toe cap, there is a tiny Givenchy spellout.

All three pairs feature a special outsole with a traction pattern. Again, notice the Givenchy 4G logo as pattern for the traction.







Givenchy Giv 1 by Matthew M Williams is available for $975 USD. You can purchase a pair from Givenchy’s webstore.