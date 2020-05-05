Piaget Comes Forward With A Concept for the World’s Thinnest Mechanical Watch

One of the most coveted achievements in watchmaking design is to get the slimmest profile out there. All while still incorporating all the features a modern watch is expected to have. Concepts and designs have come and gone but none showed as much promise as the 2020 Piaget Altiplano Ultimate.

This concept is a production ready design that has been based off a non-production timepiece. This is what makes it special. Everything you see is painstakingly designed and put where it needs to be to achieve the one goal the design was set to achieve; a thin profile.

A Design for the Record Books

Measuring 41mm across and only 2mm thick, this mechanical watch will certainly make a mark in the record books with its dimensions alone. The concept we see today is an evolution of the original design that made its debut back in 2018.

Keeping with a slim profile the designers also decided the watch should be extremely lightweight. The material chosen for the case is Cobalt; a metal known for both being lightweight and strong. Additionally, the case will be covered with a 0.2mm ultra-thin sapphire crystal.

The Star Behind the Show

Undeniably, the star behind the show is the 900P caliber movement. This however was not thin enough as it is, so Piaget made some modifications and came up with the 900P –UC. Unlike most movements, this one is built into the case.

This means that the movement along with the off-center dial and all other components can be seen from the front of the watch. The movement features 13 jewels and operates at a 4Hz frequency. What’s more, is that the watch, despite its slim make, still manages to have a 40-hour power reserve.

Although there is only once case option, the dial color is customizable. There are also a variety of straps to choose from. Pricing seems to be on a request basis.