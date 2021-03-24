McLaren delivers the last of its 620R sports cars

McLaren has announced that it has delivered the final Sports Series cars, with the last examples of the 620R delivered across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. McLaren says the last example of the 620R has now left its production center in the UK. Since the Sports Series cars launched in 2015 with the 570S, the automaker has sold 8500 units globally.

In addition to the 570S, the series also included the 540C, 570GT, 570S Spider, 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider, and the 620R. The last of the 620R models were built in December 2020, along with cars that were personalized via McLaren Special Operations.

The 620R was the most powerful Sports Series model featuring a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 611 horsepower and 475 pound-foot of torque. McLaren drew inspiration for the 620R from its 570S GT4 racing car, packaging motorsports credentials into a street-legal package. McLaren’s road car shares aerodynamic, hardware, and chassis components with the racing car.

Only 225 620R cars were produced, with each model designed for a seamless transition from racing to the road without any restrictions from motorsports regulations. McLaren notes that most 620R models sold in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa have the optional R Pack.



















That option package includes a gloss finish visual carbon fiber roof scoop, titanium super sports exhaust with gloss nano black finishers, gloss finish visible carbon fiber front fender louvers, and a carbon fiber interior pack. The options pack also included several design and engineering upgrades to improve the driving experience for owners. We can’t wait to see what McLaren replaces its Sports Series with the future.