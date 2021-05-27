Meizu 18 Master Challenge smartphone is for every MINI Cooper fan

Meizu 18, launched alongside its Pro variant earlier this year, is a true powerhouse in its own right. If there were any doubts about owning one, here is a grand reason to convenience you – especially if you’re a MINI Cooper fan.

Meizu has collaborated with MINI JCW – the company behind BMW MINI Cooper – to introduce a special edition variant of the Meizu 18 smartphone. The device is called the Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition and is designed for the 2021 Master Challenge Asia Tournament where the phone maker will act as the brand partner for the automaker.

Meizu 18 Master Challenge

The device especially themed after the competition is the standard Meizu 18 on the inside, but a refined and themed on the outside. The Meizu 18 Master Challenge comes with 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display that delivers 120Hz screen refresh rate and has a centrally alighted punch-hole selfie camera with 20-megapixel lens.

For the power conscious, the limited edition smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 processor (as the standard variant) and comes with 256GB of internal storage paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM. For the optics, this vibrantly colored handset boasts 64MP primary camera along with 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens.

Pricing and more

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge is now available for purchase. The most fascinating thing here is that this limited edition model comes in a custom case and a set of four MINI Cooper car badges for fans to own. The phone features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for quick access and it draws power from its 4,000mAh battery.

The Meizu smartphone supports fast charging with 36W fast wired charger. We are yet to learn about how many pieces of the special edition Meizu 18 will be made, but we learn that it will be priced at ¥3899 (approx. $610).