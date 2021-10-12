Men’s trucker jackets that won’t go out of style

The trucker jacket has been a fashion staple in a man’s wardrobe for many years. Once a workwear necessity, this piece of garment has evolved to define the look of cowboys, surfers and all-American attire over the decades.

Owing to durable construction, comfort and ease of styling, trucker jackets have enjoyed long-standing fame. While it is certainly not a replacement for the chic blazer, a trucker jacket is an indispensable clothing item. Here are the best trucker jackets men can buy.

Drake’s Japanese Selvedge Corduroy Trucker Jacket

Drawing inspiration from the best vintage style of the ’60 and ‘70s, this rust-colored Japanese selvedge corduroy is classy piece of garment. The warm neutral color of the jacket is a brilliant match for all shades of cream and blue. It has many subtle details like twin-needle chain stitching, copper hardware and a waistband patch made from the same roughout suede as the workwear jackets. Buy: $595

Todd Snyder Suede Snap Dylan Jacket

Todd Snyder’s snap-buttoned jacket in luxurious Italian suede toes the line between rugged and refined. It combines classic styling with an elevated material that will add elegance to any look. With two button-through patch pockets and two lower slant pockets, this trucker jacket is a fine match for denim and wool trousers alike. It is available in a range of neutral colors, from black to beige. Buy: $998

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Made from hardy waxed sailcloth and lined with downy fleece, Flint and Tinder’s handsome jacket offers durability and performance of a Barbour. You can wear this jacket even in the rain as its weather-resistant waxed canvas shell will keep you dry. This jacket will keep you warm since the body and sleeves are fully lined with soft blanket lining. Buy: $268

Levi’s Sherpa Denim Jacket

Fall is here and it is not a bad idea to pick up some insulated, cold-weather wear. The Levi’s Sherpa Denim jacket provides bold style while keeping you incredibly warm during cold days. It is lined with a fuzzy polyester layer for insulation inside the jacket. With brilliant comfort and confident style, this jacket will become one of your favorite garments. Buy: $128

Barbour Ashby Jacket

Orvis offers this classic Barbour Ashby jacket that goes from town to country with aplomb. It has a sylkoil wax outer layer that provides protection from the elements, while the washed corduroy collar provides a place to tuck into during a windy day. It is made with supple and soft goatskin, which is a much softer material than traditional denim. Buy: $395