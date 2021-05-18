Mercedes-Benz x Airstream Atlas Touring Coach is new luxury on wheels

The Atlas Touring Coach is the most recent collaboration between Airstream and Mercedes-Benz, which the company claims as its most luxurious touring coach. Built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van cassis and inspired by the Airstream Interstate series, this coach is equipped with thoughtful and flexible features.

Designed to offer a spacious home on the road, the Atlas features power slide-out, luxurious elements and finishes and automotive styling from grill to bumper. With a power slide-out, Murphy Suite bed and spacious resident-style rear bathroom make this touring coach a perfect home on wheels for an ideal summer trip.

Atlas Touring Coach

Atlas comes with customization options for colors and finishes for its interiors. The Atlas features a compact, high-end kitchenette with plenty of storage, Kohler faucet, deep sink, two gas burners and a convection microwave oven for you to expand your menu options on the road. There are two heated captain’s chairs at the dashboard spin to spread out seating options in the living area.

The sofa transforms into a Murphy bed with a power slide-out and the nook surrounding the bed is thoughtfully designed with built-in bookshelves, reading lights and USB charging ports. The bathroom covers a luxurious space, covering the entire back wall of the vehicle. There is even a hookup for an outdoor shower.

It also has flexible elements such as removable cafe tables and concealed television cabinets. A slide-out wall enlarges the interior space, A Corian countertop across from the sofa hides a 40-inch television that soundlessly glides into vision with remote control.

Off-grid living









The exterior of the vehicle is clad in signature Airstream silver. On the road, the Atlas proffers standard Mercedes-Benz safety and power, including Garmin navigation, side- and rear-view cameras, and a diesel generator, which is backed up by 300-watt solar rooftop panels.

Apart from freshwater tanks, there is also a grey water tank and a black water system onboard. These features make the Atlas an ideal home away from home during summer trips. Airstream’s 2021 Atlas Touring Coach is available starting from $244,046.