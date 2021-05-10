Rare 1970 Jaguar E-Type in tangerine heads to auction

H&H Classics is holding an auction at Duxford on May 26, where a rare 1970 E-type Jaguar is heading to auction. The color is what makes the E-type so rare; it’s painted in Porsche Tangerine. The original owner of the car was a legendary cartoonist in the UK named Raymond Jackson.

The E-Type Jaguar was originally delivered to the Daily Express newspaper and was reportedly the company car of cartoonist JAK. The 1970 E-Type first had registration number JAK 449. Jackson was known for “fast living and fast cars,” with his vehicles all using customized license plates. The current owner has had the car for 45 years, and the vehicle is expected to bring up to £55,000 at auction.

The auction is being held at the Imperial War Museum, in Duxford and the vehicle will be available for viewing and bidding at the venue, online, and by telephone. H & H Classics points out that the venue is open and welcoming visitors. Since new, the car has had three owners and has been upgraded with 6.5-inch wire wheels, stainless steel exhaust, and 1-2-3 dual point distributor.

The car was originally manufactured on April 23, 1970, and sold through the dealership Henlys of London a few days later. Its first registration was as JAK 449 to the Daily Express newspaper on May 20, 1970. The current owner purchased the car in 1976 from its second owner, with registration plate BME 63H. The original owner kept the personalized plate.





The third owner used the vehicle heavily, including for camping trips with roof rack. It was repainted in 1994 and has been updated slightly since new. The engine was overhauled in 2010 using a new crankshaft, big end bearings, clutch, flywheel, and an improved oil pump. The chain followers and tensioners have also been replaced.